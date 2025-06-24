UWM University Center opens on WCTC campus

With the opening of the UWM University Center, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Waukesha County Technical College are increasing access to a streamlined and affordable path toward a four-year degree.

UW-Milwaukee marked the opening of its UWM University Center at WCTC with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The UWM University Center is located in room L-117 of Building L on WCTC’s Pewaukee campus.

The center will provide students in Waukesha County with a pathway to obtain an associate’s degree from WCTC and then transition to complete a four-year degree with UWM. The space offers advising and information about UWM.

- Advertisement -

UWM’s transfer agreement with WCTC allows associate degree holders at WCTC to have guaranteed streamlined admission to UWM. The students are also guaranteed the transfer of at least 60 credits. The UWM University Center can also support WCTC alumni and former students who did not complete their associate’s degree.

UWM first announced the project in March last year when the university also announced the 2025 closure of its Waukesha campus.

The UWM University Center project involved updating a multipurpose room inside WCTC’s existing facility with new paint, signage and more. UWM said in a statement that “UWM and WCTC shared the minimal cost.”

- Advertisement -

“UWM and WCTC have a longstanding relationship of more than 20 years, and the new UWM University Center at WCTC exemplifies our continued commitment to student success and providing access to affordable higher education in Waukesha County,” UWM chancellor Mark Mone said in a news release. “This center will make it easier for students to advance their education and pursue their career goals.”

Some students can complete their bachelor’s degree at the UWM University Center at WCTC, depending on their area of study. For the upcoming fall semester, the UWM University Center at WCTC will offer programs focused on business, social work and information science and technology. The goal is to eventually add more programs.

“This is what the future of higher education looks like in meeting the needs of local business and industry, and we’re so pleased to build a model for Wisconsin with our closest partner, UWM,” WCTC president and CEO Rich Barnhouse said in a news release.