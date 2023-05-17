Marquette gets $2.5 million gift for new home for College of Nursing

Marquette University has received a $2.5 million gift from the Helene Fuld Health Trust to support the university’s plans to renovate and build an addition for the new home of Nursing in the heart of campus.

The university will name the College of Nursing’s Center for Student Success in the trust’s honor in the renovated and expanded David A. Straz Jr. Hall, at 1225 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, when it opens in 2024. The College of Nursing will move to Stratz Hall, which was formerly occupied by the Marquette College of Business Administration, which moved to the new Dr. E.J. and Margaret O’Brein Hall in January.

The Helene Fuld Health Trust is devoted exclusively to supporting nursing students and nursing education.

“This tremendous gift will help transform our facility, and it is also an investment in the future of nurses at a critical time,” Marquette University president Michael Lovell said. “We are grateful to the Helene Fuld Health Trust for both its generosity and leadership.”

Marquette wants to add an additional 200 undergraduate nurses to the College of Nursing over a four-year period. It has added more than 400 additional graduate students in the past five years.