Mardak, Vandenberg to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Nonprofit Excellence Awards program

Former Hal Leonard Corp. executives Keith Mardak and Mary Vandenberg, who have supported many nonprofit and educational initiatives in the Milwaukee area, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 8th annual BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

This year the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program will be held from 7-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

Most recently, Mardak and Vandenberg donated $5 million to help fund the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center’s expansion project. The couple were charitable donors to the original MYAC and have been principal program partners since its inception. They are also longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, having established the Mardak Center for Administration and Training, the Daniels/Mardak Boys & Girls Club, the Vandenberg Center for the Arts at the Fitzsimmons Boys & Girls Club, and MarVan Scholars. They also provide funding for college scholarships to Boys & Girls Clubs members through All-In Milwaukee.

Mardak retired last year as chairman and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based sheet music publisher Hal Leonard LLC; Vandenberg was formerly vice president of business affairs for the company.

In addition to supporting youth programs, Mardak and Vandengberg have supported various health care initiatives, including endowing a chair at Children’s Wisconsin with a $1.5 million gift. The donation stemmed from the philanthropists’ personal connection to the hospital. When their granddaughter was four years old, she received care at Children’s Hospital for a brain condition that ultimately required surgery.

Mardak also made a $2 million challenge grant in 2018 to Glendale-based nonprofit ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, which provides peer-to-peer support for people with breast cancer. Mardak’s ties to the organization trace back to his decades-long friendship with its founder, the late Melodie Wilson Oldenburg, and her husband, Wayne Oldenburg.

The finalists for the other Nonprofit Excellence Awards categories are (winners will be announced at the Nov. 5 event):

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year

Archdiocese of Milwaukee

College Possible

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and TRUE Skool

Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin, North Shore Bank, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Mark Niehaus, president and executive director of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Ed Garza, president and CEO of The Center for Veterans Issues

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

SaintA

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Small Nonprofit of the Year

Hear Wisconsin

African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center

Social Enterprise

CannedWater4Kids

i.c. stars

Franciscan Peacemakers

Corporate Citizen of the Year

Kohl’s

The Yabuki Family Foundation

Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

Corporate Volunteer of the Year

Mike Levey, partner/attorney, Quarles & Brady

Joe Scala, sales representative, Metalcraft Automation Group

In-Kind Donation of the Year

Great Lakes Roofing

Next Generation Leadership

Wes Warne, director of ticket sales and career advancement, Milwaukee Bucks

Karthik Palaniappan, lead engineer, Milwaukee Tool

Sorrina Beecher, owner at The White Agency & Write MKE Ink

The awards program will follow a panel discussion on “Workforce Development that Works,” featuring for-profit business leaders who are partnering with nonprofit organizations to address the region’s labor challenges across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, technology and health care.

Click here to register for the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, which is sponsored by Wegner CPAs.