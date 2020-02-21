Marcus Center’s Broadway series to include “Mean Girls” and “Les Mis”

Following a successful season that brought smash hit “Hamilton” to Milwaukee, the Marcus Performing Arts Center announced its 2020-’21 Broadway series will include “Mean Girls,” “Les Misérables” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The full Broadway at the Marcus Center lineup includes:

“Les Misérables”: Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 2020

“Pretty Woman”: The Musical: Nov. 24-29, 2020

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Jan. 19-24, 2021

“Mean Girls”: Feb. 16-21, 2021

Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: March 16-21, 2021

Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida”: April 27-May 2, 2021

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations:: July 6-11, 202

“Hamilton” will also make its return in the 2021-’22 season, the Marcus Center said. The musical contributed to a 40% increase in subscription sales during the center’s 2018-’19 year.

Johnson Financial Group signed on as the three-year title sponsor of Broadway at the Marcus Center, beginning with the 2019-20 season.