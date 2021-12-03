Marco’s Pizza opens in New Berlin

Toledo, Ohio-based Marco’s Pizza recently opened a new location at Moorland Square Shopping Center in New Berlin.

The carryout and delivery restaurant at 15415 W. National Ave. is Marco’s seventh franchise location in southeastern Wisconsin and 20th in the state. Marco’s is known for its authentic Italian pizzas as well as crustless pizza bowls. Its menu also includes oven-baked subs, “CheezyBread,” salads, and chicken dippers and wings.

Its New Berlin location is operated by the chain’s largest franchisee, Glenview, Illinois-based Highland Ventures, LTD., which owns more than 100 locations. Marco’s has more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

Customers can place orders for carryout and delivery online or through Marco’s mobile app. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to midnight.

“We hope New Berlin residents, and pizza-lovers, are as excited as we are to join the community,” said Josh Bogdan, district manager at Marco’s Pizza.