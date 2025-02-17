ManpowerGroup names several executives to new roles

[caption id="attachment_437580" align="alignleft" width="300"]Becky Frankiewicz[/caption] Milwaukee-based global workforce solutions company [caption id="attachment_606792" align="alignright" width="300"]Jack McGinnis[/caption]announced new roles for several of its executives, according to SEC filings., regional president, North America & Chief Commercial Officer, has been designated an executive officer of the company, effective Feb. 14. [caption id="attachment_471786" align="alignleft" width="300"]Michelle Nettles[/caption], executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume responsibility for Global Technology, including Information Security and Data Privacy, and Enterprise-wide Transformation effective March 3. Effective Jan. 1,, who previously held the title of executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, assumed the responsibilities of the former senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. In conjunction with her assumption of these additional responsibilities, she has been named executive vice president, chief people and legal officer. [caption id="attachment_606793" align="alignleft" width="300"]Richard Buchband[/caption] Nettles succeeds senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, who retired effective Dec. 31. Buchband has served as a non-executive senior advisor since then and will do so through the end of the month. He is entitled to receive a grant of restricted stock units with a grant date fair value of $1.12 million as part of the company’s annual equity grant cycle this month, according to an SEC filing.