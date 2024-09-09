Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Manpower to open ‘job hubs’ inside seven Walmart stores

Including one southeastern Wisconsin location

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Walmart. (Courtesy: Shutterstock)
Last updated

Manpower, part of Milwaukee-based staffing company ManpowerGroup, will open job hubs at seven Walmart stores across the country, including one in southeastern Wisconsin.

The job hubs will provide a place for job seekers to explore employment options in the area.

They will be located in Walmart stores in:

  • Mount Pleasant
  • High Point, North Carolina
  • Fayetteville, Georgia
  • Humble, Texas
  • Oak Park Heights, Minnesota
  • Dallas
  • Raleigh, North Carolina

Grand opening events will be held on Sept. 13 for the Manpower job hubs at the Walmart stores in Mount Pleasant (3049 Oakes Road) and High Point, N.C.

“We’re thrilled to launch these innovative branch offices inside select Walmart locations. This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting talent where they are, breaking down barriers, and making it easier for job seekers to connect with us,” said Manpower senior vice president, Rajesh Namboothiry. “By staying ahead of industry trends, we’re continuously improving how we attract top talent and create exceptional opportunities for both job seekers and employers.”

“We aim to provide products and services in our stores that enhance the shopping experience and contribute to a better quality of life for our customers,” said Tené Green, Walmart senior director. “One of the pathways to a quality life is through employment.”

