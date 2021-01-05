Madison and Milwaukee make U-Haul’s annual list of top cities for net migration

Madison and Milwaukee are both included in U-Haul’s annual “growth cities” list of the top 25 cities in the U.S. in terms of net migration for do-it-yourself movers.

Madison ranked 5th on the 2020 U-Haul net migration list and Milwaukee ranked 13th. Neither city was included in U-Haul’s 2019 list, but Madison ranked 9th in the 2018 list.

Growth cities are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year. The company says its migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million annual U-Haul truck customer transactions. Neighboring cities in certain markets are packaged together for U-Haul migration purposes, the company says.

Phoenix-based U-Haul has a network of 22,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada with a fleet of 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices.

Madison and Milwaukee are two of the few Midwest cities on the U-Haul list of top cities for net migration. The list is dominated by cities in warm weather states, especially Florida which has 5 cities on the list. The Southeast region has 13 cities on the list, which the Midwest only has 3.

Here’s the full 2020 U-Haul list of its top 25 U.S. growth cities: