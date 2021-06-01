Luther Group buys New Berlin industrial building for $13.5 million

Firm has eyes set on industrial market

By
Alex Zank
-
1920 S. Calhoun Road. Credit: Google
Elm Grove-based Luther Group LLC has acquired another New Berlin industrial building. Its latest acquisition, at 1920 S. Calhoun Road, went for $13.5 million, according to state records. The buyer was Luther Group affiliate NBI…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

