Lori Richards named board chair of TEMPO Milwaukee

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Lori Richards
Lori Richards

Lori Richards, the chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based public relations firm Mueller Communications, has been named board chair of professional women’s organization TEMPO Milwaukee.

Richards joined TEMPO Milwaukee in 2011 and became a member of the organization’s board in 2014.

She became CEO of Mueller Communications in January. She was named president and a partner with the firm in 2015.

