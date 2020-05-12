Lori Richards named board chair of TEMPO Milwaukee

Lori Richards, the chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based public relations firm Mueller Communications, has been named board chair of professional women’s organization TEMPO Milwaukee.
Richards joined TEMPO Milwaukee in 2011 and became a member of the organization’s board in 2014.
She became CEO of Mueller Communications in January. She was named president and a partner with the firm in 2015.
Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.