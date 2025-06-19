Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks appoints new president

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Royal Basket Trucks' Darien facility. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Royal Basket Trucks' Darien facility. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Royal Basket TrucksGail WhittierTom Carney

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Gail Whittier Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks, a manufacturer of basket trucks, laundry carts and custom material handling solutions, has announced the appointment of Gail Whittier to the role of president. Whittier has more than 35 years of business experience in manufacturing, financial services and public accounting. Whittier most recently worked at

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.