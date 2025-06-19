Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks appoints new president

[caption id="attachment_615071" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Gail Whittier[/caption]
Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks
, a manufacturer of basket trucks, laundry carts and custom material handling solutions, has announced the appointment of Gail Whittier
to the role of president.
Whittier has more than 35 years of business experience in manufacturing, financial services and public accounting.
Whittier most recently worked at Legacy Partners Inc., where she served as president. She’s also worked at Milwaukee-based Wm. K. Walthers, serving as vice president and chief financial officer, and Kenosha-based Kitchen and Baths Design Studio, where she was chief financial and operations officer.
Royal Basket Truck also announced this week the appointment of Javier Perez
to the role of vice president of sales and marketing,
"We are incredibly fortunate to have Gail and Javier join our leadership team," said Tom Carney
, CEO of Royal Basket Trucks. "Their expertise, energy, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission and values. I’m confident they will make a tremendous impact as we continue to grow and innovate together."
Royal Basket Trucks began manufacturing general material handling carts made of vinyl and canvas in 1982. Since then, the company has grown its portfolio of products to include plastic and steel carts.