TopLine Results Corp. names new CEO

Pewaukee-based customer relationship management consulting firm TopLine Results Corp. announced the appointment of Melanie R. Varin as chief executive officer. She succeeds Fred Varin, founder and President, who will assume the role of chairman of the board as part of a planned and strategic leadership transition, the company said. Melanie Varin co-owns TopLine Results Corp.

Melanie Varin co-owns TopLine Results Corp. with her husband, Fred, who founded the company in 1999. She joined the executive team as chief operating officer in 2017 after climbing the ranks at Kodak and then GE HealthCare.

Melanie Varin has more than 30 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and business strategy.

“I’m putting the person I trust most in charge of leading TopLine into its next chapter,” said Fred Varin. “Melanie is a proven leader whose vision, experience, and deep understanding of our clients and team make her the right person to carry our mission forward. I look forward to supporting her in my new role as chairman.”

"TopLine has its strongest team ever,” Melanie Varin said. “I am delighted to lead these amazing professionals to continue our growth trajectory and support their efforts to provide outstanding services for our expanding client base. It is an exciting time to be in this new role."