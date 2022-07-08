Loomis Center in for a facelift with new discount retail tenant, proposed facade improvements

Loomis Center, at the southwest corner of South 27th Street and West Loomis Road on Milwaukee’s south side, is adding a new tenant to its store lineup: dd’s Discounts.

When it opens in the near future, The Ross Dress For Less spin-off will join three other discount retail stores occupying the multi-tenant commercial strip, including Ross Dress For Less, Discovery Clothing and Marshalls.

dd’s Loomis Center location will be the chain’s first step into the Wisconsin market, occupying 18,000 square feet of the former HOBO space at the shopping center. The home improvement store closed after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018. That big-box anchor space is now being filled by dd’s as well as craft store Michaels, which has operated a location at Loomis Center for nearly two decades, previously at the south end of the property. The former Michael’s space at Loomis Center is now occupied by Planet Fitness.

As part of dd’s and Michael’s move into the former HOBO space, the operators are requesting city approval of proposed improvements to the building’s front facade and signage as well as permission to deviate from the design standards established by the Loomis Centre Development Incentive Zone.

“The new proposed storefront buildout for dd’s Discounts will complement the existing neighborhood storefronts while refreshing the image of Loomis Centre bringing new life and excitement,” dd’s wrote in its design proposal.

“The comprehensive plan has designated Loomis Centre as a retail destination pronounced by a tenant mix and associated signage. dd’s Discounts in combination with Ross Dress For Less, a current long‐standing tenant at Loomis Centre is aiming to enhance the mix and reach out to a broader customer base,” the company added.

Currently, about 3,600 square feet of the former HOBO space remains available, according to a CBRE listing.

The Loomis Center property is also home to Office Max, Panera Bread and an AT&T store.