Longtime Zilber employee named CEO

Bill Wichgers has been named the new chief executive officer of Zilber Ltd., replacing Jim Borris, who served as CEO of the company for 15 years. Founded in 1949, Milwaukee-based Zilber is a diversified real estate company known for its residential and commercial developments throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, California and Hawaii.

Wichgers joined the company in 1998 and was appointed president in 2023. He will assume the CEO role in March, according to a Wednesday announcement.

diversified real estate company known for its residential and commercial developments throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, California and Hawaii.

"Bill is a tremendous leader on so many fronts and has proven time and time again that he is the right person to hold the top executive position within our company," Borris said in the announcement. "With Bill’s exceptional skills and continued leadership, together with our talented, dedicated management group that drives our success everywhere in the company, we could not be in better hands. The future of Zilber Ltd. is extremely bright. I have been very fortunate to work with Bill for over 25 years, and to be part of such a great company for over 38 years."

will continue to be involved as chairman of the board, focusing on strategic planning and company operations at that level, the announcement says.

