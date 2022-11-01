Logistics company OEC Group opens Milwaukee-area location

By
-

Taipei, Taiwan-based OEC Group, a freight forwarding company, has entered the Milwaukee-area market with the opening of a new office in Brookfield at 250 N. Sunnyslope Road. OEC Group provides customers with ocean and air freight, custom brokerage, cargo insurance and technical services. The new Brookfield location helps OEC Group bolster its presence in the

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

