Logistics company OEC Group opens Milwaukee-area location

Taipei, Taiwan-based OEC Group, a freight forwarding company, has entered the Milwaukee-area market with the opening of a new office in Brookfield at 250 N. Sunnyslope Road. OEC Group provides customers with ocean and air freight, custom brokerage, cargo insurance and technical services. The new Brookfield location helps OEC Group bolster its presence in the Midwest, the company said in a news release. A spokeswoman with the company said Tuesday there are currently two people working out of the Brookfield office. OEC Group plans to hire three to four more people for the location in the coming months. The new Brookfield office will be headed by James Vanderloo, a career logistician with more than 10 years of experience at OEC Group helping hundreds of businesses across varying industry verticals manage their supply chains. “Businesses in Milwaukee will now have prime access to all major carriers around the globe, which will make it significantly easier for them to import the goods they need to grow and thrive,” said Vanderloo. “We are bringing more than 40 years of industry knowledge and relationships to the greater Milwaukee region. As a result, all businesses in this region can now adequately plan their supply chains with a local trans-Pacific specialist on their doorstep, ensuring that their inventories will remain strong and move freely – regardless of what socio-economic issue is affecting the world.”