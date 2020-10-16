Notable Women in Manufacturing: Lisa Brown

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Undergrad degree/university: BS-Psychology/University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

BS-Psychology/University of Wisconsin - Whitewater Graduate degree/university: MBA/Keller Graduate School of Management

For 17 years, Lisa Brown has been a leader in the manufacturing industry. Today, as the director of continuous improvement – customer experience at Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems, Brown has made significant contributions to help innovate and expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities, transform business processes and serve the community.

In her current role, and as a key member of the corporate development team, she has led the successful integration of several domestic and international companies to expand Generac’s global manufacturing footprint and product innovation capabilities.

She also established and oversaw the company’s Profitability Enhancement Program, which under her leadership, has created tens of millions of dollars in sustainable savings annually.

In 2019, Brown was promoted to her current role within the global operations team.

“With her effective leadership and proven project management expertise, she is leading a new, enterprise-wide initiative to drive sustainable process improvements and waste elimination within the company’s manufacturing organization to ultimately enhance customers’ experiences,” said Tom Pettit, chief operations officer at Generac.

Brown is also an active member of the Greater Milwaukee community. She volunteers for Family Promise, a non-profit that serves homeless families and their children and joined the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County as a board member and chair of the strategic planning committee in 2019. She also led the YMCA’s 5-year strategic planning effort in support of its vision.