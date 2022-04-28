Leinenkugel’s president and his successor will be keynote speakers for Family & Closely Held Business Summit

Dick Leinenkugel, the president of Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and his successor, Tony Bugher, will be the keynote speakers for the Family & Closely Held Business Summit on June 8, presented by BizTimes Media.

Founded in 1867, Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is the seventh-oldest operating brewery in the U.S. The Leinenkugel family sold the business in 1988 to Miller Brewing Co. It is now a subsidiary of Molson Coors and is part of Molson Coors U.S. craft division, Tenth and Blake.

Dick Leinenkugel was named president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in 2014. He represents the fifth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business.

Earlier this year, the company announced that Leinenkugel will retire at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Bugher, who is his nephew and will represent the sixth generation of the Leinenkugel family to lead the business.

Bugher has held a variety of roles at Molson Coors including craft and import manager, field marketing manager, and senior distributor sales executive. Bugher currently serves as Leinenkugel’s associate marketing manager, where he leads sales and distributor engagement, branded partnerships, and oversees the new pilot brewery.

Following the keynote conversation at the Family & Closely Held Business Summit, there will be a panel discussion with these leaders of family-owned or closely-held businesses:

After the panel discussion, there will be concurrent 40 minute-long breakout sessions that cover family and closely-held business related topics.

The event will conclude with a cocktail reception.

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit will be held on Wednesday, June 8, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

Annex Wealth Management, Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. and National Exchange Bank & Trust are partners for the Family & Closely Held Business Summit.