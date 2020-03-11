Leinenkugel’s making first national product launch in three years with Spritzen

Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is launching Spritzen, a “beer with a splash of seltzer” and the company’s first national product launch in three years.

“There are plenty of beers on the market and a variety of seltzers entering the category, but nobody is offering the best of both worlds except us,” said Katie Leinenkugel, Leinenkugel’s brand strategy and engagement lead and a sixth-generation family member in the business.

The company said the new line will begin appearing on store shelves this week with “a crisp and effervescent beer-forward taste with the clean finish and subtle fruit flavors of a seltzer.”

Flavors in the product line will include raspberry lemon, pineapple strawberry and grapefruit.

“Leinenkugel’s has always prided itself on pairing German tradition with American innovation, and Spritzen is a fine example of that. For those who love our Shandies, these beers are direct descendants with a lighter, and even more refreshing spin,” said Dick Leinenkugel, president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.

Leinenkugel’s is supporting the product launch with creative campaigns across TV, digital, social media, retail and radio. The company is also working with influencers to give them a first-try of the product and holding a launch party at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.