Lee Mechanical names new CEO

Franklin-based Lee Mechanical announced that Brandon Quinn has been named the company’s new president and chief executive officer. Lee Mechanical is a provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection solutions.

Quinn succeeds Bob Lee Jr., who joined the company in 1977 and has served as CEO since 1995. Lee will become the company’s chairman.

“It’s time for me to pass the torch and focus on mentoring our upcoming leaders,” Lee said. “Brandon Quinn has proven his capability to grow the company into the future, and I have full confidence in his vision.”

Quinn joined Lee Mechanical in 2008 as a foreman steamfitter. He was promoted to project manager in late 2012, to senior project manager in 2015 and to vice president in 2018.

In 2018 Quinn and Frank Ruffolo became part of the ownership group of Lee Mechanical. Since then, the company has grown its annual revenue from $32 million to $132 million. They remain co-owners of the company, along with Bob Lee Jr.

Quinn was named chief operating officer in 2019.

Ruffolo is principal and executive vice president for the company

In addition, Kenneth Ahler, previously vice president of construction, has been promoted to chief operating officer. Joe Hofman has been promoted to vice president of construction from his previous role as vice president of preconstruction.

Lee Mechanical was recently named a 2024 Future 50 Awards winner, as one of the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

The company also recently acquired New Berlin-based Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc.

Founded in Kenosha in 1976, Lee Mechanical, previously known as Lee Plumbing Mechanical Contractors Inc., opened an Oak Creek location in 2019 and then consolidated its operations at a new headquarters location in Franklin, at 9909 S. 57th St., in 2023.