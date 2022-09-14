Lawsuit alleges Ellsworth Adhesives provided a defective product

Germantown-based Ellsworth Adhesives Specialty Chemical Distribution Inc.,
a distributor of specialty chemicals and equipment such as adhesives, sealants and lubricants, is being sued for breach of contract after the company allegedly provided a defective product to a customer.
The lawsuit, filed by Williamsburg, Michigan-based Great Lakes Trim, Inc.,
alleges that Ellsworth Adhesives provided Great Lakes Trim with a supply of “defective and non-conforming” commercial adhesive. Great Lakes Trim incorporates the adhesive provided by Ellsworth Adhesives into automotive seatbacks it provides to Ford Motor Company. The lawsuit alleges the defective adhesive caused significant vinyl delamination to the seatbacks that were being manufactured for Ford and the seatbacks that were supplied to Ford were also deemed to be defective.
“Ellsworth visited GLT’s facility in Williamsburg, Michigan on multiple occasions to conduct a root-cause investigation into the defective Adhesive it supplied GLT,” according to the complaint. “And after visiting twice, Ellsworth brought in its own supplier, Bostik, to further confirm the cause of the defective adhesive.”
Great Lakes Trim is suing Ellsworth Adhesives for costs related to the company’s expenses and damages, as well as attorneys’ fees. The lawsuit does not list a specific amount of money being sought by Great Lakes Trim, but does state the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000.
In its response to the lawsuit, Ellsworth Adhesives denies all allegations that the company provided a defective product. The company alleges that Great Lakes Trim “used the adhesives improperly and/or used the adhesives past the stated expiration date.”
"Please take note that Ellsworth denies any claims or allegations and is confident that Ellsworth will prevail in this unsought litigation," said David Timmis, attorney at Vandeveer Garcia, the law firm representing the company.