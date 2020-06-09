Notable Women in Construction and Design: Laura Hause

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

For seven years, Laura Hause has been an integral part of Gilbane Building Company. As senior project manager she works collaboratively with clients and project teams to complete her projects on time and within budget.

Gilbane Building Company’s downtown Milwaukee office has been steadily growing in recent years. As a leading construction firm in Milwaukee, Gilbane has assembled a portfolio of work in a wide variety of industries.

For the past year, Hause has led Gilbane’s team on the Waukesha County Courthouse project and acted as construction consultant for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has also been co-leading the pre-construction efforts for the Dane County Jail project.

“Laura’s ability to lead with a steady hand, while growing and developing her teams is uncanny,” said Adam Jelen, senior vice president at Gilbane. “She understands the intricate details of construction needed to be successful, and in the same moment, she never loses sight of the big picture purpose of her projects.”

Hause excels due to her consistent, detailed and thoroughness and her ability to take control of difficult projects with tight budgets and compressed schedules, Jelen said.