Milwaukee | Founded: 1986

Industry: Business services

Employees: 40

Lauber Business Partners Inc. provides professional consulting services to small and mid-sized companies in the areas of human resources, finance and accounting, nonprofit management, recruiting, strategic planning and leadership, and team development.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Owners Mark Wiesman, chief executive officer, and Julie Tolan, executive vice president: “We have added great people to our team, launched new services, improved marketing and ramped up business development.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“We recently moved our HQ to Cathedral Square office space.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Continuing to increase the market awareness of all our service lines and expanding geographically.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Attracting the right talent and expanding our geographic footprint.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Collaborative, ethical, client focused and fun-loving.”