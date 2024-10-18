LANG Technik USA plans to build new Hartland HQ

Hartland-based LANG Technik USA
, a provider of workholding and machine tool automation for the machining industry and a subsidiary of Germany-based LANG Technik, plans to spend $6 million to build a new headquarters facility.
Currently, the company leases 17,000 square feet of space between four industrial buildings in the Lake Country Research Center, according to Jon Dobosenski
, general manager of LANG Technik USA.
The new, 23,000-sqaure-foot headquarters will be built at 1025 Walnut Ridge Drive, just two blocks away from the company’s current operations at 1020 James Drive.
“We want to expand our warehouse and have an updated showroom for customers to see our products,” said Dobosenski. “Having four units, with the inventory we have for our customers, everything is really choppy.”
Approximately 10 people will work at the facility, according to documents submitted to the Hartland Plan Commission.
LANG Technik was founded in Germany in 1982 and opened its United States division in 2008.
The Hartland location helps support the company’s sales and support functions specific to LANG Technik’s workholding and automation products. Vises and zero point plates are some of the company’s popular products.
“By putting our plates on their machines, manufactures can bring in new workers and know the initial part of a run is going to be right,” said Dobosenski. “It really simplifies the process.”
Lang Technik has seen growth in its business as its customers look to find cost-effective ways to increase efficiency within their own facilities, according to Dobosenski.
Adding a product like a zero point plate to a machine is cheaper than purchasing an new piece of equipment.
“A lot of our customers out in the field, when they can’t invest into new machines, they’re willing to invest more into optimizing processes,” said Dobosenski.
The company’s products are manufactured in Germany, but some customization does take place at the Hartland facility. In the future, some products might be made in Hartland, Dobosenski said.
Lang Technik USA plans to break ground on its new facility next month and finish by September 2025.