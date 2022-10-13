Landmark Credit Union taking its customers back in TYME

“Where’s the TYME machine?” For decades that was a phrase synonymous with many Wisconsinites and peculiar to most outsiders.

No, we weren’t looking for a DeLorean to travel through time like Marty McFly and Doc Brown in “Back to the Future.” The TYME machine was an automated teller machine (ATM) brand, established in 1975 by four Milwaukee banks, First Wisconsin National Bank, Marshall & Ilsley, Marine Bank of Milwaukee and Midland National Bank.

TYME stood for “take your money everywhere.” Based in Brown Deer, TYME was innovative and was one of the first electronic funds transfer networks in the country, serving Wisconsin, areas in Michigan and Florida and later expanded into Minnesota and Illinois. By its 25th anniversary, TYME had more than 27,000 ATMs and point of sale locations.

In 2002, the TYME network merged with the Pulse network and in 2004 it took the Pulse name brand. With that, one of Wisconsin’s iconic brand names was lost, but many cheeseheads out of habit still called ATMs TYME machines.

But soon, Landmark Credit Union customers will be able to go back in TYME. Brookfield-based Landmark on Thursday announced that it is revising the iconic ATM brand. As part of an overall “member experience modernization initiative,” Landmark said it is bringing TYME back to southeastern Wisconsin and launching its new TYME Advanced ATMs across its branch network.

“As we were planning to upgrade the ATMs in our branches with next gen ATMs, we knew we wanted them to be distinctive both from a visual and brand perspective and easily identifiable by our members,” said Brian Melter, chief experience officer for Landmark Credit Union. “We decided to pursue TYME because it was a part of the fabric of Wisconsin and was an engaging way to bring back an iconic brand while also showcasing the latest ATM technology that delivers modern capabilities and conveniences that we believe our members will really appreciate. We felt having TYME machines would spark great memories that would make visiting a Landmark Credit Union branch and using these machines a bit more fun.”

Landmark has a deal with Pulse for exclusive licensing rights for the TYME brand in perpetuity, Melter said. He declined to disclose financial details of the deal. Pulse, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services, was initially resistant to Landmark’s interest in using the TYME brand, but Melter said he reached out contact at Pulse and was eventually able to make the deal happen.

For many, the growth of digital banking services has made the use of cash less relevant and less frequent. But Landmark Credit Union says its branches each month process more than 100,000 ATM transactions with millions of dollars being deposited and withdrawn.

Landmark Credit Union on Thursday announced the return of the TYME brand with a festive event at its headquarters that included Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens, a 1980s-themed living room set up and a DeLorean parked outside of the building.

Landmark said it anticipates the majority of its customers will use the TYME Advanced ATMs for three primary functions – cash and check deposits, cash withdrawals and loan or credit card payments.

During the next six months, the current ATMs at every Landmark branch will be replaced with modern TYME Advanced ATMs. Some branches will receive additional machines in their drive-thru lanes and lobbies. Landmark Credit Union has 35 branch locations, serving more than 370,000 members.

Landmark’s first time machines have been operating since September as a soft launch at Landmark’s Oak Creek branch at 8129 S. Howell Ave., but without the TYME branding, which will be added Friday.

Eventually TYME machines could be added to non-Landmark branch locations, Melter said.