Lake Mills-based HammerHead Trenchless acquires construction equipment manufacturer

Lake Mills-based HammerHead Trenchless
, a manufacturer of trenchless construction tools including piercing tools, winches and rod-pulling machines, has acquired Centennial, Colorado-based ProKASRO Services USA
for an undisclosed price.
ProKASRO Services USA is the distributor of the German company ProKASRO Mechatronik GmbH
. The company is also a provider of robotic solutions and rehabilitation equipment for repairing underground water and wastewater infrastructure.
"This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth initiatives and helps expand our business into new markets with the leading technologies and brand reputation of ProKASRO," said Jeff Gabrielse
, general manager of HammerHead Trenchless. "With the addition to the HammerHead Trenchless portfolio, we believe we are best positioned to offer a full suite of trenchless pipe rehabilitation and replacement products for contractors from laterals to mainlines in both the CIPP and pipe bursting markets.”
ProKASRO Services USA has a line of trenchless solutions that give utility contractors the ability to rehabilitate underground wastewater and water pipelines without the need for digging or disruption of outdoor environments.
Following the acquisition, HammerHead Trenchless will market these products under the ProKASRO USA brand name and serve the U.S. market with continued operations in Colorado.
“With service facilities now in both Wisconsin and Colorado, HammerHead is positioned geographically to maintain customer expectations for quality and further expand the HammerHead legacy of customer service, support and innovation,” said Gabrielse.
HammerHead Trenchless was founded in 1989 by Oconomowoc resident Jon Haas
. He sought to create a better earth-piercing tool. With the help of friend and Harley-Davidsion engineer Steve Wentworth
, the duo designed what would become the HammerHead Mole piercing tool.
HammerHead Trenchless is owned by Bloomington, Minnesota-based The Toro Company
.