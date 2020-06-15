Lake Express Ferry resumes service

After a one-month delay to the start of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Express Ferry announced today that it has resumed service between Milwaukee and Muskegon, Michigan.

All passengers 3 and older, and all staff members, are required to wear face masks, to reduce the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19. Passengers will also be required to complete self-assessment questions. Passengers and employees will also be required to participate in temperature screenings.

Lake Express Ferry is also implementing social distancing measures, which will include limiting the number of passengers allowed to travel on each trip along with sections of seating being closed.

The ferry is able to carry cars and motorcycles in addition to passengers. It makes the trip across Lake Michigan in two and a half hours.

The ferry will make two daily round-trip crossings of the lake through July 1 and will add addition crossings on July 2.