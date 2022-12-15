Labor force participation in Wisconsin continues to decline

By
-
job candidates

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate dropped to 64.9% in November, an acceleration of a downward trend that stretches back to June, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The 0.4 percentage point decline from October comes after three-tenth declines in October, September and August, a

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display