Label Traxx will merge with two companies

Wauwatosa-based Label Traxx,
a provider of business management software for the label and flexible packaging industry, announced plans this week to merge with two of its partners: San Francisco-based Siteline and Cincinnati-based Batched.
All three companies will now be headquartered in Milwaukee.
Siteline provides a customer relationship management technology geared toward sales portals and Batched provides an automated scheduling and capacity planning platform. Label Traxx leadership said in a press release that the merger between the three companies will create the industry’s only fully integrated, end-to-end production solution designed specifically for the labels and flexible packaging market. Employees across all three companies will retain their positions.
“Over the last six years we have cultivated partners to accelerate our innovation. Now it's time to consolidate the portfolio and the teams to bring a well-coordinated and seamless solution to the industry,” said Ken Meinhardt,
Label Traxx co-founder and CEO.
For the last three years, Label Traxx has collaborated with Batched to develop and deploy production optimization solutions specifically targeting the needs of label printing.
“Batched is focused on deploying tools to support the operations and supply chain functions of the label printer,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of Batched. “We started with automating the scheduling process and have since added capacity planning and operational dashboards. These dashboards allow the printer to literally measure their ROI daily. Our roots are in the shop floor, and we know how important it is for software to make the lives of our customers easier, as well as add real value and profit back into the business.”
Label Traxx has also collaborated with Siteline over the last six years to develop and deploy a web-to-print solution that enables label customers and distributors to reorder, approve artwork, pay invoices, and manage their label product catalogs online.
Label Traxx, Batched, and Siteline have been working over the last several months to consolidate operations across sales, support, professional services, and product development. Moving forward, the ownership/leadership group will include Meinhardt; Jennifer Matt,
founder of Siteline; and Murphy. Rob Mayerson
will lead day-to-day activities and the consolidation of operations as president.