Kwik Trip on the move in Germantown

Kwik Trip is moving its Germantown location to a larger site.

The La Crosse-based company currently operates a fueling station and convenience store at W188 N10963 Maple Road, but is planning to move to a kitty-corner site at N112 W18741 Mequon Road.

This month, Kwik Trip’s project team demolished the existing office building on the Mequon Road site, a former PNC Bank branch that closed in 2018. Kwik Trip plans to now build a 12,167-square-foot convenience store with an attached two-bay car wash. The Village of Germantown approved plans for the new building in January.

- Advertisement -

The relocation would move the convenience store and fueling station from a 2.5-acre site to a 4.37-acre site along Maple Road, with access from both Maple and Mequon roads.

The site would include a facility with improved and enlarged restrooms, increased store space with higher ceilings, 20 regular fuel dispensers, two lanes of diesel fueling dispensers and 44 parking spaces, according to Village of Germantown documents.

The existing Kwik Trip store will be decommissioned and put up for sale, subject to a deed restriction that prohibits future use as a convenience store and fueling station.