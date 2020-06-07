Notable Women in Construction and Design: Kris Bilty

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 15

15 Number of years with your current company/firm: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: None

Kris Bilty has more than 15 years of experience in the remodeling industry. Ten years ago, Bilty co-founded Renaissance Design and Renovation with Jody Ryg, another long-time industry professional.

Renaissance Design & Renovation, based in Elm Grove, is a full-service boutique residential renovation firm. The company excels in luxury finishes, exceptional design and comprehensive project management.

“Kris’ ability to get to know her clients and design spaces to meet their individual tastes is remarkable,” said Sheila Baker, vice president of JE Hoffman Management Co., Inc. “She is a people person and customer service is her specialty.”

Bilty recognizes that anyone can offer products and services, but the delivery of those services is most important, Baker said. Renaissance provides custom renovation experience focused on collaboration and quality and utilizes master artisans and passionate designers dedicated to uncompromised quality and craftsmanship, she said

“The special touches can be found throughout their custom projects,” said Baker. “Truly incredible work ethic and final product put RDR well on the list above others.”