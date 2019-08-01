Kohl’s partners with country star Brett Young

To appear in back-to-school marketing for Levi's, sell his own Caliville apparel line

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. is making an extra push to sell its Levi’s denim line this fall by teaming up with country music artist Brett Young.

Young, who has released hits such as “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Mercy,” will appear in the retailer’s back-to-school marketing campaign sporting his favorite Levi’s styles, the 511 Slim Fit Advanced Stretch Jeans and 512 Slim Fit Tapered Stretch Jeans, Kohl’s announced Thursday.

The campaign will include behind-the-scenes-style videos themed around Young’s story and some of his other favorite things, the company said.

“I’m so excited to partner with Kohl’s and Levi’s,” said Young in a statement. “This collaboration is a no-brainer for me since I’ve worn Levi’s for as long as I can remember and basically live in them whether I’m touring or at home.”

As part of the partnership, Kohl’s will be the exclusive retailer of Young’s Caliville apparel line beginning in October.

Kohl’s sells its Levi’s line in women’s, men’s, and kids’ sizes in-store and via its e-commerce site.

“The back-to-school season is all about denim, and we’re thrilled to showcase Kohl’s wide assortment of new styles and range of fits with Brett Young and Levi’s,” said Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer at Kohl’s. “Furthermore, the Caliville collection coming to Kohl’s this fall is one more way that we’re bringing in new brands to Kohl’s and connecting with customers in new ways.”

Kohl’s over the past year has garnered a number of partnerships with notable designers, consumer-facing companies or celebrities including Amazon, Fanatics Inc., Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, Planet Fitness, Weight Watchers and HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott.