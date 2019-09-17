Kohl’s gives $1.5 million for Milwaukee Art Museum family art programming

Funding will allow continuation of free admission for children 12 and under

Kohl’s announced it will donate $1.5 million over three years to the Milwaukee Art Museum to expand its family-friendly art programming.

The funding will continue Kohl’s Art Generation program, which was created in 2008 and provides free admission for children ages 12 and under.

Before its partnership with the Menomonee Falls-based retailer, the museum served about 9,000 family participants annually. The program has since grown to reach more than 300,000 participants each year.

“Kohl’s is happy to continue partnering with the Milwaukee Art Museum to create great experiences for families,” said Jen Johnson, senior vice president of corporate communications at Kohl’s. “We are proud to support the museum and the interactive and immersive programming that connects kids and families with the arts.”

In addition to the free children’s admission, the Kohl’s Art Generation programming includes: a hands-on art studio with a variety of changing activities and a devoted space for interactive exhibitions that are designed to introduce families to artists and artworks in the museum’s collection. Kohl’s also sponsors Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays, Story Time in the Galleries, Kohl’s Art Generation Family Multimedia Tour and Kohl’s Color Wheels traveling art exhibit.

“The Kohl’s Art Generation program is one of the many reasons why the museum is a wonderful place for families to visit,” said Brigid Globensky, senior director of education and programs for the Milwaukee Art Museum. “We are delighted to continue partnering with Kohl’s to provide engaging programs for the local Milwaukee community, inspiring and piquing children’s interest in culture and art.”