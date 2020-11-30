Kohl’s donates $5 million to nonprofits across the country

Kohl’s announced it is donating $5 million in grants to over 100 nonprofit organizations nationally.

Among the grant recipients is NAMI Greater Milwaukee, a nonprofit that provides support for people affected by mental illness, which was awarded $100,000 from the Menomonee Falls-based retailer.

The Kohl’s grants range from $10,000 to $100,000 and will be distributed to organizations in 49 states. The nonprofits were nominated by Kohl’s associates.

Two other Wisconsin organizations were awarded grants: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay and Waupaca-based Ruby’s Pantry. A full list of grant recipients is available here.

The donations are funded by the retailer’s Kohl’s Cares program, which sells children’s books and toys and directs 100% of the net profit to charitable causes.

Kohl’s also announced it is donating $10,000 to three of its “hometown partners” – Penfield Children’s Center, Hunter Task Force and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee – in lieu of its annual Season of Giving drive.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”