Destination Kohler is adding two Topgolf Swing Suite bays to the Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop at The Shops at Woodlake, the company announced Tuesday.

The suite will open on Dec. 2 as part of a greater expansion at the indoor golf facility, located at 725H Woodlake Road in Kohler.

Topgolf Swing Suites have room for eight people to play in each bay. People can rent the bays to use golf simulators to play Topgolf’s target game along with other interactive games, including dodgeball, hockey shots and quarterback challenge.

“The Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop is one of the top indoor facilities in the state,” said Mike O’Reilly, director of golf operations at Destination Kohler. “The new Topgolf Swing Suite bays are known for their approachability and entertaining experiences, which is sure to excite both our non-golf and golf guests.”

The new suite is situated at the north side of the Swing Studio, with a corridor connecting the original studio to the newly-expanded space.

As part of the expansion, Destination Kohler has also rolled out a new food and beverage menu that includes upscale pub fare such as fried meatballs, sliders and pizza.

The year-round Swing Studio opened in 2016 with two aboutGolf simulators, the official golf simulator provider of the PGA TOUR and Golf Channel. People can use the aG Curve and aG Widescreen simulators to practice playing Kohler’s top-rated courses, Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, as well as more than 60 other notable courses.

Destination Kohler said it’s the first resort to odder both simulation technologies.

The Kohler Swing Studio is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly rates starting at $55 per hour. It is also available for corporate events and private parties.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee and Titletown Tech in Green Bay are among the two other entertainment venues in eastern Wisconsin that have added Topgolf Swing Suites. Los Angeles-based X-Golf is also opening a golf simulator venue in Brookfield and Luxe Golf Bays plans a driving range concept at the Ballpark Commons in Franklin.