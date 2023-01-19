Kohler Co. names Laura Kohler as company’s first chief sustainability and DEI officer

Ashley Smart
Laura Kohler

Kohler Co. announced Thursday that Laura Kohler has been named the company’s first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer. Laura Kohler, who has been with the company for 30 years, was most recently the senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and sustainability. The company said that she has helped formalize and

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

