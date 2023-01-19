Kohler Co. names Laura Kohler as company’s first chief sustainability and DEI officer

Kohler Co. announced Thursday that Laura Kohler has been named the company’s first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer.
Laura Kohler, who has been with the company for 30 years, was most recently the senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and sustainability.
The company said that she has helped formalize and strengthen its commitment to environmental sustainability and social impact, and helped create several programs including Innovation for Good, the I-Prize, Safe Water for All, and the KOHLER WasteLAB. She also spearheaded the release of the company's first ESG report in 2022, the company said.
Kohler first came out with its 2035 Net Zero goals in 2008. As chief sustainability and DEI officer, Laura Kohler will help the company focus on this effort and foster a culture of innovation and inclusion, the company said.
"I am looking forward to leading these initiatives for Kohler and building on our company legacy as we celebrate 150 years of business in 2023," said Laura Kohler. "I will continue to promote transparency, push for innovative solutions, foster associate engagement, and raise awareness through programs and partnerships around the issues that impact our planet, business and people."
Kohler says it is investing in additional positions to help it achieve its sustainability, social impact, and DEI vision and goals. Laura Kohler will lead a team of 40-plus individuals who will focus on strengthening the company's relationship with key stakeholders, expanding the development of environmentally friendly products and processes, and advocating on important industry and societal challenges, the company said.
"Addressing major societal challenges like climate change and water scarcity, while promoting diversity and inclusion and building resilient communities are not only our responsibility as a global company, but are also imperative to engage our associates, grow our business, and manage risk," said David Kohler, chair and chief executive officer of Kohler.
Laura Kohler is David Kohler's sister and the daughter of former Kohler Co. president, CEO and chairman Herbert V. Kohler Jr., who died last year.