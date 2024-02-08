Keynote conversation with CEO of Sprecher will highlight 2024 M&A Forum

A keynote conversation with Sharad Chadha, the chief executive officer of Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co., which has made several acquisitions since a group of investors led by Chadha acquired the business in 2020, will highlight the annual BizTimes Media M&A Forum.

The 2024 M&A Forum will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Click here to register.

Following the discussion with Chadha, there will be a panel discussion of buyers and sellers, who will talk about M&A best practices and lessons they have learned from their deals. The panel discussion will be moderated by Ann Hanna, managing director and founder of Taureau Group LLC. The panelists will include:

Following the panel, attendees can attend tactical breakout sessions further diving into topics that today’s buyers or sellers need to know, including:

Through the Legal Lens: Factors impacting the sale or purchase of a business.

Quality Ingredients Drive Value

Discerning Value beyond Worth

The M&A Forum is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Taureau Group.