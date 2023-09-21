Kesslers Diamond Center, Inc.

Germantown | Founded: 1980

Industry: Retail, jewelry

Employees: 133

Kesslers Diamonds is a jewelry retailer that specializes in diamonds, engagement rings and diamond fashion jewelry.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Joseph Gehrke, chief executive officer: “Despite the challenges over the last three years, our dynamic leadership team and dedicated employee owners were able to pivot effectively to adapt to changes during COVID. Many retailers backed off on their marketing messages during COVID, but we chose to continue to invest in sales and marketing through the recession which allowed us to further augment our long-standing radio messages with enhanced digital outreach through new and unique channels.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Our biggest growth opportunity is in our newest locations in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area. We are well established in most of our Wisconsin markets, and we need to continue to build new relationships and partnerships in Michigan. Additionally, further growth opportunities will come from expanding our brick-and-mortar footprint in existing and adjacent markets, accelerating our e-commerce capabilities and selectively exploring M&A opportunities.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“I had a former mentor that always used to quote Woody Allen: ‘80% of success in life is just showing up.’ I have always interpreted that advice as needing to be present and available for others and not being afraid to work hard.”