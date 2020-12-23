Kenosha businesses impacted by violent protests receive recovery funding

More than 25 Kenosha-area businesses impacted by the violent protests that erupted in the community in late August have received loans of up to $50,000, the Kenosha Area Business Alliance announced today.

The loans, provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and administered through KABA, are no interest loans with a 5-year repayment period, a 6-month deferment and are intended to assist with repair work and other short term operating expenses.

Each loan recipient will also have an opportunity to have up to 50% of their loan amount forgiven for meeting certain criteria set forth in the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program.

It is estimated that at least 40 businesses were damaged while another 20 buildings, including publicly owned facilities, were burned to the ground as a result of the late August civil unrest. The city believes up to 70 businesses were physically impacted by the riots, with anywhere between $10 million and $20 million of actual damage, Kenosha Area Business Alliance vice president Heather Wessling Grosz previously told BizTimes Milwaukee. Click here to see a BizTimes Milwaukee cover story on the city’s efforts to recover from the August unrest.

Microloan applications were reviewed and awarded by a 17-person committee comprised of volunteers from the business and non-profit communities.

The following businesses received funding:

Affordable Auto Sales of America LLC

Apis Hotel LLC d/b/a Apis Hotel and Restaurant

A.D. Associates LLC

Best Wireless WI Inc d/b/a Metro by T-Mobile

Cast LLC d/b/a Sazzy B/The Buzz

Cellular Express of Racine d/b/a Cellular Express (multiple locations)

City Kicks LLC

Clovis Point, LLC

Daniel Brown d/b/a Something Different

Dong Won Lee d/b/a Uptown Beauty

El Buen Gusto, LLC

Fiesta Catering, LLC d/b/a Chef David’s Catered Events

FS Fuels of Kenosha Inc. d/b/a Gulf

JKP Properties LLC

La Estrella Supermarket LLC d/b/a Tienda y Dulceria La Estrella

Lakeside Family Therapy Services

Lakeside Fuels of Kenosha Inc. d/b/a Gulf

Las Margaritas Bar & Grill, LLC

Luminarias Banquet Hall Inc.

McDonald Institute LLC d/b/a Wine Knot Bar & Bistro

Paul Campagna

Shrinkwrap Supplies LLC d/b/a zipperdoors.com

Solton LLC d/b/a Boost Mobile

The Mattress Shoppe LLC

Uptown Restaurant LLC

USTKDA d/b/a U.S. Taekwondo Academy

Vallabh Vitthalji LLC d/b/a Kenosha Gas Stop

“We are very appreciative of the support from Governor Evers and the WEDC through the Disaster Recovery Microloan Program,” KABA president Todd Battle said in a statement. “In the days that followed the civil unrest in Kenosha, we worked collaboratively to leverage this program to help impacted Kenosha businesses and property owners.”

KABA has more than $2.5 million still available for affected businesses and applications are being accepted and reviewed for future awards. For more information or to apply, click here.