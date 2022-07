The Best Western Executive Inn hotel at 7220 122nd Ave. in Kenosha has been sold to an Illinois businessman for $6 million, according to state records. Located near the intersection of Interstate 41 and Highway…

The nd Ave. in Kenosha has been sold to an Illinois businessman for $6 million, according to state records. Located near the intersection of Interstate 41 and Highway 50, the hotel is located in a busy commercial area that includes other hotels and several chain restaurants and stores. It was purchased by a limited liability company affiliated with Rajendrabhai Patel, who lives in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. It was sold by Kenosha-based Rachina Enterprises, Inc.