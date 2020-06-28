Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Karen Trimble

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Notable Residential Real Estate Agents Number of years working in your current industry: 5

5 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Karen Trimble is the managing partner of Team Trimble Real Estate, which is part of Keller Williams and focuses on serving the Lake Country area. Trimble is a long-time resident of the Lake Country area.

She has been in the residential real estate industry for six years.

Previously she served for six years on the Swallow School District Board, including serving as its president.

“Since transitioning into real estate her team is a force within the Lake Country communities,” said Charlie Stalle, team leader for Keller Williams Milwaukee. “In the last 12 months they have sold (homes worth a total of) $44.7 million and served 65 families all while overseeing a 71% growth in their business, which places them as the 16th largest team in the area.”

Trimble has received Rookie of the Year, Five Star Rising Star and the team has received Gold Level awards and recognition as a consistent top producing team from Keller Williams.