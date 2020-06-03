Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Karen Oranger is a skilled lighting design professional and a registered engineer. She has ten years of experience in the industry and for the past five years has served as an electrical engineer for Waukesha-based IBC Engineering Services, Inc.

“Karen has a unique perspective in both lighting and electrical power distribution design for a broad range of projects, including commercial, municipal, and industrial projects,” said Amber Burke, director of marketing and business development at IBC Engineering Services, Inc.

Oranger has contributed to several award-winning projects including: Northwestern Mutual’s Cream City Labs, Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons, Johnsonville Sausage global headquarters addition, Discovery World addition and remodeling, and the Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Sports Science Center.

Oranger earned her degree in architectural engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Her experience includes energy conservation studies and interior and exterior lighting design.

She is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Wisconsin and holds a Lighting Certified Professional Certification. She is also a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society and volunteer serving on the Milwaukee IES Board of Managers.

“Karen has personal integrity, high moral standards and is technically strong,” said Burke. “Karen is very passionate about her field. It’s not just a job, she’s very dialed into good lighting design and takes inspiration from not only her travels, but the built environment.”