Kacmarcik buys ownership stake in House of Harley-Davidson

Kacmarcik Enterprises has acquired a financial and operating interest in the House of Harley-Davidson dealership near South 60th Street and West Layton Avenue in Greenfield, the company announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to partner with The House of Harley and its team of industry leading professionals to participate in this iconic lifestyle brand,” said Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises. “We are optimistic about the growth prospects for the company and look forward to building on the long history and tradition of enthusiasts visiting our dealership and city.”

Kacmarcik Enterprises is made up of a portfolio of companies including Kapco Metal Stamping in Grafton, Speedcore Performance Group, an interest in the Milwaukee Bucks, Forward Madison FC, Camp Hometown Heroes and a number of other entities.

House of Harley-Davidson is one of the largest Harley dealerships in the country and was home to Milwaukee’s first HOG chapter.

“We are very proud to partner with an esteemed organization such as Jim’s,” said Jeff Binkert, president and owner of House of Harley-Davidson. “We know their amazing people share our focus on great customer experiences and community involvement.”

