Johnsonville opens new retail store to public

Johnsonville‘s newly constructed 3,200 square-foot retail store is now open to the public.

Located across the street from the company’s headquarters on County Road J near Sheboygan Falls, Johnsonville Marketplace carries its line of more than 70 sausage products, limited release food and beverages items, and branded merchandise such as gift baskets and grilling accessories.

The project had been in the works since 2019, and was originally expected to open by spring, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic sparked some delays, according to a news release. While its public opening was announced Thursday, Johnsonville Marketplace initially opened in September to employees, or “members” only.

“We are thrilled that visitors will be able to see the wide range of sausage we make, many of which may not be available to them in their local stores,” said Shelly Stayer, Johnsonville owner and company board chair.

According to the release, all Johnsonville products, including Italian sausage, smoke-cooked links, breakfast sausage, summer sausage, meatballs and brats are not discounted, but priced comparatively to the products its retail customers sell. Shoppers will find a number of regional, spiced and smoked sausage products that are often not sold elsewhere in the Midwest.

In addition to Johnsonville products, the store is stocked with other Wisconsin-made food such as Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe Kringle, Sartori and Vern’s cheese, root beer and craft beers from Potosi-based Potosi Brewing Company, Palermo’s frozen pizzas, and Baron’s Gelato.

Johnsonville partnered with Potsi on two collaborative craft beers, Johnsonville Beer Mert 44 Amber Lager and Grumpy Grandpa Czech Pilsner, which are brewed and canned specifically for Johnsonville Marketplace.

A ‘T-Shirt Deli’ displays company branded T-shirts with sayings and slogans collected from Johnsonville employees over the years.

Next spring, Johnsonville plans to add an outdoor grilling station, which will be a paved patio with multiple grills to host charity and special events and cooking demonstrations

The Marketplace was built on five acres of former farmland, at N6877 Rio Road. The building was designed by Sheboygan-based Abacus Architects and constructed by Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith.

Johnsonville opens the store in tandem with its 75th anniversary, which is recounted in the recently published ‘History of Johnsonville and the Stayer Family Behind It,’ only available at the marketplace. There are also historical photos, videos and products throughout the store, paying tribute to the brand’s long-standing history.

In the interest of health and safety, shoppers are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes are available. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except Thursday, when the store is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. On weekends, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Johnsonville opened its first retail store, known as Johnsonville Sausage Marketplace, in late 2014 in Naples, Florida. It sold more than 70 varieties of the company’s sausage products, mustard, apparel and more. However, the store closed its doors in January 2018, according to local media reports.

“The Johnsonville Marketplace is a retail store and brand experience in one,” said Brittany Scalia, Johnsonville associate brand manager. “The response from our Members has been fantastic and with great anticipation and excitement we open the store to the community and general public.”