Johnsonville CEO to retire, successor named

Sheboygan County-based sausage manufacturer Johnsonville announced Thursday that chief executive officer Nick Meriggioli will retire at the end of the year.
Don Fussner, Johnsonville's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, will be promoted to succeed Meriggioli as CEO, effective on Jan. 1, 2024.
Meriggioli was appointed Johnsonville's CEO in 2015 by owner Ralph Stayer, who had served as CEO since 1968. During Meriggioli's tenure, the company's U.S. retail, foodservice and international businesses units grew significantly.
Johnsonville owner and chairperson Shelly Stayer said the company maintained a strong culture under Meriggioli’s leadership.
"If our culture remained a priority, high member engagement and business growth would follow," she said. "Nick has modeled that and has been a strong advocate for our Johnsonville Way culture, and we are especially grateful for his leadership."
Fussner joined Johnsonville in 2019 as the company’s CFO and added the COO title and duties to his role in 2022.
Prior to joining Johnsonville he worked for 24 at Kraft Foods and its Oscar Mayer business, serving as vice president and general manger of Oscar Mayer from 2016-19 and CFO of Oscar Mayer from 2013-16.
"Don is a strategic and operational leader with proven success across the entire value chain," Stayer said. "He is a strong coach and people-focused leader who will continue to prioritize Johnsonville's unique culture."
[caption id="attachment_578500" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Don Fussner[/caption]