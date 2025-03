Johnson Outdoors acquires South African scuba equipment manufacturer

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors, a designer and manufacturer of outdoor recreational products, has acquired Endless Summer Technologies, a manufacturer of high-end scuba diving equipment. Based in South Africa, Endless Summer operates a facility in La Mercy that has more than 120 employees. The company began in 2005 with a single patent application and has since launched

Racine-based Johnson Outdoors , a designer and manufacturer of outdoor recreational products, has acquired Endless Summer Technologies , a manufacturer of high-end scuba diving equipment. Based in South Africa, Endless Summer operates a facility in La Mercy that has more than 120 employees. The company began in 2005 with a single patent application and has since launched several new products within he scuba industry. Milwaukee-based investment bank Taureau Group served as the financial advisor for Johnson Outdoors. Representatives with the company were not immediately available for comment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.