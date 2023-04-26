Johnson Financial Group plans to sell its insurance business to Boston firm

By
-
Johnson Financial Group's Milwaukee office at Cathedral Place. Credit: Jake Hill Photography

Racine-based Johnson Financial Group plans to sell Johnson Insurance Services to Boston-based Risk Strategies, a specialty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm. Terms of the deal, which is expected to be complete in 45 to 60 days, were not disclosed. Risk Strategies in the ninth largest privately held U.S. insurance brokerage and has revenues

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display