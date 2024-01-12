Johnson Financial Group names new chief investment officer

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

Racine-basedhas namedas its new chief investment officer following the departure of. Ceci was previously senior vice president and director of portfolio management and trading at JFG. He joined the company in 2022 after leadership roles at U.S. Bank. “I’m honored to serve as CIO of this organization, and even more, I’m honored to work with such a talented and hard-working team,” Ceci said. As chief investment officer, Ceci will lead JFG’s investment committee and oversee investment decision-making and trading operations. He will be based at the bank’s downtown Milwaukee office. “Dominic is a talented and collaborative leader with extensive experience in the development and management of investment portfolios and strategies,” said Jim Popp, chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group. “We are very fortunate to have someone of Dominic’s caliber ready to step into the CIO role. He knows the business, he knows our company, and he knows our customers. But most importantly, Dominic knows and lives our culture and values. We’re excited for him and happy that he’s on our team.” Ceci takes over for Andrew who recently joined Georgia-based Merit Financial Advisors as chief investment officer. Andrew had been with JFG and in the CIO role since 2015 after holding a similar position at Cleary Gull. JFG acquired Cleary Gull the next year.