Johnson Controls names two executives to new roles

Johnson Controls plc
, which has its operating headquarters in Glendale, announced new roles for two of its top executives.
Julie Brandt
, who has served as president of Building Solutions North America for the company since April of 2023 has been named president of Johnson Control’s Global Field Operations organization.
Nathan Manning
, who had served as chief operations officer of Global Field Operations, has been named the president of Building Solutions North America, a post he held from October of 2020 to December of 2022, when he became COO of Global Field Operations.
The transition in responsibilities is effective immediately, the company said.
