Johnson Controls names new chief HR officer

Johnson Controls
has appointed Marlon Sullivan
to executive vice president and chief human resources officer.
Sullivan previously worked for Delta Airlines as senior vice president of human resources. Prior to working for Delta, he was vice president in human resources for Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories and he also worked in HR roles for The Home Depot.
Sullivan is based at Johnson Controls’ North American headquarters in the Milwaukee area. He is responsible for the company’s overall human resources team, and reports to Johnson Controls chairman and CEO George Oliver.
"Marlon brings exciting skills, experience and dynamism to drive the talent strategies and high-performance culture that position us as the leading solutions provider for smart, healthy and connected buildings," said Oliver. "Marlon will be responsible for all elements of our employee experience, including talent acquisition and retention, leadership development, our critically important Diversity & Inclusion strategy, total rewards, and learning and development."
Sullivan will work with retiring CHRO Lynn Minella
on the transition for the new role. Minella had announced her intention to retire earlier this year after four and a half years of leading human resources at Johnson Controls.
"I would like to thank Lynn for her vision, passion and support as a key contributor to the transformation of Johnson Controls, driving our talent and people strategy to support all elements of our overall growth strategy," Oliver added.
Sullivan earned his bachelor's degree in corporate finance from Morehouse College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.