Johnson Controls makes three-year, $1.6 million pledge to UPAF

Johnson Controls, through its Johnson Controls Foundation, has made a $1.65 million pledge to the Milwaukee-based nonprofit United Performing Arts Fund.

UPAF engages the community to support its 14 performing arts members, including the Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and more.

The three-year commitment was announced earlier this week by George Oliver, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls, which is based in Ireland but has it’s operating headquarters in Glendale. The company is a manufacturer of fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings.

“Through our global volunteerism and commitment to philanthropy, we are helping build healthier, smarter and more sustainable communities where our employees live and work,” said Oliver. “We have been a part of the Milwaukee community for 140 years and are proud to partner with these organizations that play a positive role in our hometown. It’s incredibly rewarding to contribute to the success of the performing arts sector while helping provide education and new opportunities to young people in our own backyard.”

In addition to annual contributions, the Johnson Controls Foundation will designate a portion of the pledge to various UPAF members, affiliates and community impact programs, including UPAF’s Connect and Bright Minds initiatives, with a particular focus on programming in neighborhoods surrounding Johnson Controls’ Glendale campus.

“Johnson Controls is consistently one of the top donors to the United Performing Arts Fund, and we are pleased to have them lead the way with a multi-year commitment through 2025,” said Patrick Rath, president and CEO of UPAF. “UPAF’s members and affiliates are still in the midst of recovering from COVID-19-related revenue losses and corporate support from organizations like Johnson Controls is critical to continued recovery for years to come.”